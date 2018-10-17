iPhone XR Pre-orders Start Friday, October 19

The iPhone XR, Apple’s third new iPhone model this year, is available for pre-order starting this Friday, October 19th. Deliveries and in store purchases start the following Friday, October 26th.

The iPhone XR is Apple’s lower priced model compared to the iPhone XS and XS Max. It has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD screen instead of OLED, a single 12 MP rear-facing camera, front-facing Face ID camera, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, stereo speakers, and NFC support for Apple Pay contactless payments.

The new model matches the iPhone X styling with a thin bezel and display notch for sensors and cameras. It also uses the same A12 Bionic processor as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Instead 3D Touch it uses a new feature called Haptic Touch. The single-lense camera supports portrait mode, Smart HDR, and dynamic depth of field, just like the XS and XS Max.

The iPhone XR is available in aircraft-grade aluminum in coral, black, blue, yellow, white, and PRODUCT(RED) with 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB capacities. Pricing starts at US$749.