Kingston Digital announces the Workflow Product Series at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! at CES 2021. Lang Chheou, PR Coordinator, gave us the scoop on this docking approach to working with external media.

The first part of the system is the Workflow Station Dock which has four receptacles, each with a USB-C port, and a USB miniHub that has both USB-A and USB-C connectors for your media devices.

Other available readers at this point are an SD card reader and a microSD reader, and word has it that a CF (Compact Flash) reader is in the works. Note that you don’t have to plug the USB miniHub or readers into the Dock, they can be plugged into any USB-C port by using a USB-C cable. The advantage of using the Dock is you can simultaneously mount multiple memory cards, which can help speed processing of your media.

The Workflow Station Dock is US$130, and each available reader is US$35.