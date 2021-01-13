August is showing their 4th generation of their smart lock, the Wi-FI Smart Lock at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! at CES 2021. Andy Lopez, Account Strategist, filled us in on the features of this innovative Smart Lock.

Unlike other locks, the Wi-Fi Smart Lock is attached to your existing deadbolt on the inside of your door, so you can still use your old physical keys to lock and unlock. But don’t worry, even if the power goes out, or the 2 CR123 batteries die, you can still manually operate the lock to get in and out.

But when the lock is connected to your Wi-Fi network (802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz) and you run the free August App (for iOS or Android) you can realize the benefits of this smart lock. The Activity Feed in the app will tell you about the state of your door, using the DoorSense sensor to tell you when your door is opened or closed, as well as many other events.

You can manage virtual Guest Keys to grant access to friends, family, and other trusted individuals who are also running the App. You can also opt to use biometric verification such as Touch ID or Face ID to provide an additional level of security.

The primary user benefits from Auto-Unlock which knows when you arrive and unlocks the door, and Auto-Lock will lock the door as you leave. You can be sure the connection to your lock is secure by the use of AES 128-bit and TLS encryption. The lock works with all major assistive technologies, such as Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa.

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is US$249.99, and can be purchased from their site, as well as retail partners like Amazon and Home Depot.