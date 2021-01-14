Apple is partnering with Panera Bread on a deal for the MyPanera+ Coffee subscription. Sign up through January 27 and get the first four months free when you use Apple Pay.

MyPanera+

In an email sent to customers, Apple said:

Sign up for a new MyPanera+ Coffee subscription here and get your first four months free when you check out with Apple Pay in the Panera Bread app, through January 27.* If you already have a coffee subscription, switch your payment method to Apple Pay here and get a free cookie.**

**Partial Terms & Conditions

**From January 12, 2021, through January 27, 2021 (“Promotion Period”), for existing MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription subscribers, if you update your method of payment for your recurring subscription charges to Apple Pay, a reward for one (1) free cookie will automatically be loaded onto your MyPanera account within 72 hours of the end of the Promotion Period. While supplies last. Must update payment method through this link in order to be eligible for the offer. Available in participating U. S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes. Other restrictions may apply. Visit here for complete Terms and Conditions. No cash back unless required by law. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud, or other unforeseen circumstances.

This is also a reminder that using Apple Pay when your Apple Card is your default payment option gives you 3% Daily Cash Back.