New Series ‘Little Voice’ Comes to Apple TV+ July 10

“Little Voice”, a series from J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, and Jessica Nelson, is coming to Apple TV+ on July 10.

Starring Brittany O’Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper, ”Little Voice” tells the story of Bess King (O’Grady), a performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while dealing with rejection, love, and family issues.

It will be produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bro’s. Television. It features original music by Sara Bareilles, Grammy and Tony award nominee.