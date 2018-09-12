macOS Mojave Official Release Coming on September 24

Apple’s “Gather Round” media event may have focused on the iPhone and Apple Watch, but we also got a release date for macOS Mojave, the next version of Apple’s Mac operating system. Mojave, or macOS 10.14, will be available on Monday, September 24th, as a free upgrade for compatible Macs.

macOS Mojave was first shown off at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference in early June. The new Mac operating system includes Stacks Desktop file organization, Quick Actions in Finder windows for marking up and editing documents, enhanced screenshot and recording with built-in markup and editing, system-wide Dark Mode for apps, Continuity for grabbing and editing photos you snap on your iPhone, and more.

Group Facetime was promised as a feature, too, but was pulled during the beta testing cycle. Apple says it’ll come in an update later this fall.

