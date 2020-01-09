CES – Moovy Shows Moovy Go Hub, a 12-in-1 USB-C Dock

Product News

LAS VEGAS, NV — So you have a new USB-C Mac, PC or tablet, and want to plug your stuff into it.  Moovy claims to have “the most advanced USB-C dock with wireless charging.”  Bruno Lin, Co-Founder, explained why Moovy Go Hub is more than just another USB-C dock.

Moovy Go Hub

First there are the ports.  They consist of HDMI 4K, 2 Type C Power Delivery 60 W ports, 3 USB 3.1 ports, SD/microSD memory card slot, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet and a 3.5 mm audio/mic jack.  But in addition to all these ports, the Go Hub also has a 4000 mAh power bank, and can also act as a 5 W or 7.5 W wireless charger.

The price of the Moovy Go Hub is 99€ (about $110 USD) and can be ordered here.

