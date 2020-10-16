It isn’t just the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro that customers can order today. Apple has announced the 4th generation iPad Air is available to order too.

iPad Air 4th Generation Available to Pre-Order

Like the new iPhones, the 4th generation iPad Air will be available to customers for delivery or collection starting October 23. Originally unveiled at the September ‘Time Flies’ event, the device comes in five different color finishes: Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue. Amongst other features, it has a Touch ID sensor integrated into the top button and is equipped with the new A14 Bionic chip. There are 64GB (from $599) and 256GB (from $749) versions.