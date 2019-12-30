There’s a New Apple Health Website Dedicated to Research and Care

Apple has a new health website dedicated to ResearchKit and CareKit. It’s not a subdomain of Apple.com, rather a separate website at www.researchandcare.org.

Research & Care

The website provides an overview of ResearchKit and CareKit, Apple’s health initiatives to partner with health care providers as well as a means to support medical studies. It shares some of those studies on the website, like a study from the UNC School of Medicine postpartum depression.

Samantha Meltzer-Brody, MD, MPH:

We were able to use ResearchKit to bring PPD research to a much larger population compared to traditional studies that require participants to visit specific research centers.

Further, the new website links to apps built with ResearchKit and CareKit, provides links to resources for these initiatives, and finally provides a submission page for developers who have a health project.

Further Reading

[Apple Intros CareKit for HealthKit]

[Apple Announces ResearchKit 2.0 With New Features]