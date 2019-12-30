Dr. Joseph Wiesel Sues Apple Over Heartbeat-Monitoring

Cardiologist Joseph Wiesel from New York University is suing Apple, claiming the company used his patented heartbeat-monitoring technology after he told Apple about it (via Bloomberg).

Heartbeat-Monitoring

Dr. Wiesel was granted a patent in 2006 for a “method of and apparatus for detecting atrial fibrillation.” His technology uses sensors and light to detect heart rhythms. In his lawsuit he says he sent details of the patent to Apple after the release of the Apple Watch Series 3. The Apple Watch Series 4 was released a year later, with the ability to detect atrial fibrillation.

Dr. Wiesel seeks royalties from Apple for using his patent in the Apple Watch, and wants the company to stop using his patent without permission.

Further Reading

[Latest Jeff Williams Interview Centers on Heart Health]

[Apple Watch Series 4 Review: Bigger Screen and a Whole Lot More]