In Honor of Apollo 11, Orbitrack is Free on July 20th

Southern Stars Group, LLC has released the following:
On the 50thanniversary of Apollo 11’s first manned moon landing, a new iOS app – Orbitrack – lets you explore the universe of spacecraft in orbit around our home planet today, using cutting-edge augmented and virtual reality technology.
Better yet: for just one day, July 20th, 2019, Orbitrack (normally $4.99) will be offered for free on the iTunes Store.
From the original developer of the award winning SkySafari™ apps, Orbitrack is the first new release from Southern Stars since 2014. It includes spectacular new graphics, incredibly detailed 3D spacecraft models, fascinating illustrated mission descriptions, and a new database of more than 8,000 satellites updated daily from n2yo.com and celestrak.com.
Orbitrack includes many classified military satellites, and SpaceX’s new Starlink mega-communications-satellite constellation. Both visual and radio observers will appreciate Orbitrack’s up-to-date catalog, which includes frequencies and call signs for amateur radio satellites, and predicts satellite passes and Iridium flares.
Highly rated, Orbitrack is available in the Apple App Store now for $4.99 (free on 7/20) and for Android in the second half of 2019. For more information, visit Southern Stars Group.
Leave a Reply