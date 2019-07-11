In Honor of Apollo 11, Orbitrack is Free on July 20th

Southern Stars Group, LLC has released the following:

On the 50thanniversary of Apollo 11’s first manned moon landing, a new iOS app – Orbitrack – lets you explore the universe of spacecraft in orbit around our home planet today, using cutting-edge augmented and virtual reality technology.

Better yet: for just one day, July 20th, 2019, Orbitrack (normally $4.99) will be offered for free on the iTunes Store.

From the original developer of the award winning SkySafari™ apps, Orbitrack is the first new release from Southern Stars since 2014. It includes spectacular new graphics, incredibly detailed 3D spacecraft models, fascinating illustrated mission descriptions, and a new database of more than 8,000 satellites updated daily from n2yo.com and celestrak.com.

Orbitrack includes many classified military satellites, and SpaceX’s new Starlink mega-communications-satellite constellation. Both visual and radio observers will appreciate Orbitrack’s up-to-date catalog, which includes frequencies and call signs for amateur radio satellites, and predicts satellite passes and Iridium flares.