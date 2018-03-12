Philips Hue outdoor smart lights coming in July

Philips is taking its Hue smart lights outside with its new luminary, spot, and pillar post products. The bulbs will be available in multi-color or white and will ship in July.

The luminary lights attach to walls and are available in a four styles: Lucca, Tuar, Turaco, and Ludere. The Hue Lily spotlights can be used to highlight outdoor features such as garden elements and art, and the Hue Calla pillar post lights are designed for lighting paths and other outdoor spaces.

Like other Hue bulbs, you can set up lighting routines and schedules, control them remotely, and they support Apple’s HomeKit platform.

The luminary lights are priced starting at US$29.99. The Lily starter pack includes three bulbs for $279.99, and the Calla starter pack is priced at $129.99.

You can get the bulbs starting in July throughout the United States and Europe.