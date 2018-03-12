Lower Priced 13-inch Retina MacBook Coming in June

Apple is reportedly working on a new 13-inch Retina Display MacBook that will ship in June. The new model is said to be priced the same as, or slightly higher, than the current MacBook Air.

There aren’t any details about the new MacBook model yet beyond its display specs. DigiTimes says its research shows the MacBook will use a 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600 resolution panel—the same as the current 13.3-inch MacBook Pro. The panel will come from LG Display.

This sounds similar to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s report that Apple has an update for the aging MacBook Air in the works. He says a refresh is coming along with a lower price point.

The two reports could be talking about the same computer, just with different interpretations of the limited information.

Ming-Chi Kuo says the new laptop is coming this year and DigiTimes says it’s coming in June. That fits nicely with speculation that Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference will run from June 4th through June 8th at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose.

Apple used WWDC last year to introduce the HomePod and iMac Pro, as well as announce updates to the Mac laptop and iMac lineups. The company could have plans to unveil a lower priced Retina MacBook that replaces the MacBook Air at the event.

Since talk of what Apple has planned is limited to a couple reports saying essentially the same thing, what we know right now is that a Mac laptop update is coming. That’s easy speculation since Apple is always working on new product designs.