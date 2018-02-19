Apple’s 2018 WWDC May be June 4-8 at McEnery Convention Center

Apple’s 2018 Worldwide Developer Conference will reportedly be at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose again, from June 4th through the 8th. Apple hasn’t, however, officially confirmed the venue or dates yet.

Word of Apple’s venue choice comes from unnamed sources speaking with MacRumors. This will mark Apple’s second year back at the McEnery Convention Center.

WWDC is Apple’s annual conference where iOS and macOS developers get to see the company’s software roadmap for the year, and get interact with the engineers creating Apple’s operating systems and other software. Apple typically uses WWDC to show off previews of the next iOS and macOS versions, too.

Assuming Apple is returning to San Jose for WWDC in June, there’s only one week unaccounted for right now: June 4th through June 8th. O’Reilly Velocity Conference accounts for the week of the 11th, DataWorks Summit and Hadoop Summit runs the week of the 18th, and Sensors Expo & Conference is on the week of the 25th.

Last year, WWDC ran from June 5th through the 9th at McEnery. That was also Apple’s first year hosting the event outside of San Francisco’s Moscone Convention Center since 2002.

If Apple follows the same pattern as last year, we could be only days away from an official announcement.