Apple Releases ProRes RAW Beta for Windows

Apple is releasing a beta version of its ProRes RAW codec to Windows today. This will enable playback of ProRes RAW and ProRes RAW HQ video files.

ProRes RAW

Essentially, ProRes RAW is based on ProRes, and it lets you work with raw video files straight from the camera with importing, editing, and grading. It’s being released as a beta for Windows, but so far it only works with other beta software:

Adobe After Effects

Adobe Media Encocder

Adobe Premiere

Adobe Premiere Rush

The only system requirement is running WIndows 10 64-bit. You can download the beta here.

