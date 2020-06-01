New Zane Lowe Interview Series on Apple Podcasts

“The Zane Lowe Interview Series” is a new podcast where the Apple Music host interviews major artists like Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Hayley Williams, and others.

The Zane Lowe Interview Series

Launched last week, there are seven episodes so far where artists talk about their lives and the stories behind their songs.

One thing that today’s biggest artists have in common: They all speak with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about their lives and the stories behind their songs. Hear why he is the interviewer the biggest stars open up to in these candid, in-depth conversations, now available in full on Apple Podcasts.

Hey I’m excited to share that I now have a new Podcast series where these conversations will live ongoing. You can hear my latest with ⁦⁦@ladygaga⁩ alongside others right now on ⁦@ApplePodcasts⁩ 🎙 https://t.co/2wEeuWfTtH — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) May 29, 2020

You can find the podcast here.