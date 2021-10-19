On Tuesday, Raptic, the Los-Angeles based company known for their advanced protective cases and portable power devices, has just announced their own series of cases for the AirPods 3.

The Raptic Journey is a form-fitting AirPods case crafted from an incredibly strong TPU, capable of protecting your AirPods in even the harshest of conditions:

Strong, scratch-resistant TPU

Detachable loop and carabiner

Water and dust-resistant

Form-fitting silicone

The Journey is available for US$19.99.

The Raptic Air is ruggedly constructed of a hard polycarbonate shell to protect your AirPods from bumps and drops:

Hard, polycarbonate shell

Military-grade machined metal bumper

Detachable loop and carabiner

Special soft-touch coating for a premium feel

The Air is available for US$29.99.