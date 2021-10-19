On Tuesday, Raptic, the Los-Angeles based company known for their advanced protective cases and portable power devices, has just announced their own series of cases for the AirPods 3.
Raptic Journey
The Raptic Journey is a form-fitting AirPods case crafted from an incredibly strong TPU, capable of protecting your AirPods in even the harshest of conditions:
- Strong, scratch-resistant TPU
- Detachable loop and carabiner
- Water and dust-resistant
- Form-fitting silicone
The Journey is available for US$19.99.
Raptic Air
The Raptic Air is ruggedly constructed of a hard polycarbonate shell to protect your AirPods from bumps and drops:
- Hard, polycarbonate shell
- Military-grade machined metal bumper
- Detachable loop and carabiner
- Special soft-touch coating for a premium feel
The Air is available for US$29.99.