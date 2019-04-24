Mark Zuckerberg Sweats as Regulators Hungrily Eye Him Up

After the latest Facebook privacy fiasco which involved Instagram improperly storing passwords, regulators are looking even more closely at Mark Zuckerberg (via The Washington Post).

Facebook Regulation

Facebook has had one scandal after the other, like “accidentally” uploading user contacts, asking for user email passwords, improperly storing passwords, and the most famous, the deal with Cambridge Analytica. Facebook investor Roger McNamee said,

The days of pretending this is an innocent platform are over, and citing Mark in a large-scale enforcement action would drive that home in spades.

Image of Mark Zuckerberg

In past investigations, U.S. regulators have looked more at the company than Mark Zuckerberg, but that’s changing. Last March the FTC started an investigation after it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy firm, improperly accessed the data of about 87 million users.

Holding Mr. Zuckerberg accountable is gaining  traction in Washington. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) that not only was the CEO aware of Facebook’s privacy invasions, he personally signed off on them and publicly downplayed concerns:

Holding Mark Zuckerberg and other top Facebook executives personally at fault and liable for further wrongdoing would send a powerful message to business leaders across the country: You will pay a hefty price for skirting the law and deceiving consumers.

geoduck
Member
geoduck

I hope they nail him to the wall.
I hope even more that this starts cutting into the FaceBook user base. There are alternatives out there now. Lets make FaceBook into the MySpace of the 2020s.

