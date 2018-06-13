Apple Watch Series 4 Rumors Include No Buttons and Improved GPS

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Rumor

The rumor mill is buzzing about the next version of the Apple Watch. These Apple Watch Series 4 rumors discuss improved GPS, as well as solid-state buttons similar to that on the iPhone 7 and higher.

Apple Watch Series 4 Rumors

Here are the biggest rumors so far:

Image of an Apple Watch. Apple Watch Series 4 rumors are buzzing.

  • A new buttonless design. Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the new model will have a “more trendy form factor design.”
  • A bigger screen along with the new design.
  • Improved battery life.
  • Improved GPS.
  • New health tracking sensors (another Kuo rumor).

We’ll update this article if we hear of any new rumors. The new model is expected to launch alongside new iPhones this September.

