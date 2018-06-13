Apple Watch Series 4 Rumors Include No Buttons and Improved GPS

The rumor mill is buzzing about the next version of the Apple Watch. These Apple Watch Series 4 rumors discuss improved GPS, as well as solid-state buttons similar to that on the iPhone 7 and higher.

Apple Watch Series 4 Rumors

Here are the biggest rumors so far:

A new buttonless design. Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the new model will have a “more trendy form factor design.”

A bigger screen along with the new design.

Improved battery life.

Improved GPS.

New health tracking sensors (another Kuo rumor).

We’ll update this article if we hear of any new rumors. The new model is expected to launch alongside new iPhones this September.

