macOS 10.15 Screenshots Show Music and TV

9to5Mac has more screenshots of Apple’s future OS releases. Yesterday it was iOS 13, and today we’re seeing macOS 10.15 screenshots of Music and TV.

macOS 10.15 Screenshots

The new Music app will be based on iTunes, instead of being a Marzipan port of the iOS Music app. We see all of the controls in a sidebar, and it combines Apple Music as well as your local music library, similar to the old iTunes app. The UI of this app is reminiscent of Photos.

The TV app also manages local content and online content, but differently than Music. The UI for this app is similar to Books, with tabs at the top for categories like Watch Now, TV Shows, Kids, and Library.

