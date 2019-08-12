Samsung Dominates European Smartphone Market in Q2

Samsung dominated the European smarphone market in Q2. New figures from Canalys analysts revealed Apple held its position in third place but lost market share.

Samsung Top, Apple Stays Third

Samsung hit 40 percent market share, a 20 percent increase from the same time last year. Meanwhile, Apple lost 17 percent of its market share and had 14 percent of the market. It shipped 6.4 million iPhones in Q2 2019 compared to 7.7 million in the same quarter last year. Samsung shipped 18.3 million units, 12 million of which came from its A series. The top four models in that range, the Galaxy A10, A20e, A40, and A50, shipped more units than any other vendor.

Huawei was second to Samsung. However, it took a hit, falling 16 percent to 18.8 percent market share with 8.5 million units shipped. Analysts attributed this to political restrictions in the U.S. Xiamoi, meanwhile, grew 40 percent, shipping 4.3 million units.