Apple Launches AR Art Walking Tours

Apple launched a collection of augmented reality (AR) art walking tours in six major cities Saturday. It partnered with New York’s New Museum for the project, named [AR]T.

Art Via iPhone

Viewers access the art via an iPhone and headphones given to them. Work featured in the walks included clay animation shorts from Swedish animator Nathalie Djurberg and composer Hans Berg, pieces looking at changes taking place in China by Cao Fei, and poems by John Giorno.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People said:

Today at Apple offers a window into the creative arts made possible by our products and customers. We hope attendees are inspired by the incredible AR creations in the [AR]T Walk and in-store installation, and we can’t wait to see what our visitors learn to create in the [AR]T Lab.

“The New Museum has always led at the intersection of art and tech and we could not have asked for a better partner in Apple to support the fantastic visions of these pioneering artists,” said Lisa Phillips, director of the New Museum. “Augmented reality is a medium ripe for dynamic and visual storytelling that can extend an artist’s practice beyond the studio or the gallery and into the urban fabric,” she added.

Viewers can experience the works in Hong Kong, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo. The New York walk tour begins at the flagship Fifth Avenue Apple Store. In London, it starts at the Covent Garden store.

In-Store Experiences

Work by Nick Cave is also available at every Apple Store around the world. His pieces Amass and Iko Elements are experienced via the [AR]T viewer in the Apple Store app. Furthermore, Apple launched an AR art Today At Apple session. In the session, artist Sarah Rothberg teaches people how to create AR art experiences.