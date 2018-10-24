Apple Customers are Linked to Saudi Arabian Business Interests

In an interesting take, Stephen Silver writes that every Apple customer is linked to Saudi Arabian business deals by proxy (via AppleInsider).
[Saudi Arabia Had a Mole Inside Twitter]
Saudi Arabian Business Interests
Four months ago Apple welcomed the visit of the Saudi crown prince to Apple Park. Four months later, the regime is linked to the murder of a journalist. Mr. Silver argues that American corporations should be cautious about doing business with authoritarian regimes.
The [Saudi-owned] Vision Fund has, according to Crunchbase, launched 36 investments to date, including major positions in such household-name companies as Uber, Slack, WeWork, and Fanatics. That means that if you hailed an Uber, sent a message to your boss, or purchased a sports jersey, your life has been touched by the Saudi-backed Vision Fund in ways that extend further beyond existing ties between Apple and Saudi Arabia.
Although Apple invested US$1 billion in the Softbank Vision Fund, the company doesn’t do much business in Saudi Arabia. There are no official Apple Stores there, and Apple products are sold through third-parties. Mr. Silver says that because Apple wouldn’t have much to lose, the company should stop all plans with the country and pull out as others have done.
It’s easy to say. It’s not his money.
Overall I found his arguments, though well meaning and appealing, weak.