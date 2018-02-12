Apple published two new how-to videos to YouTube, How to shoot a Portrait selfie on iPhone X and How to edit a Portrait selfie on iPhone X. Both videos make it clear just how easy it is to work with Portrait Mode on iPhone X.
iPhone X: 2 New Apple Videos on Shooting and Editing Portrait Mode Selfies
It’s si nice that Apple is doubling down on what is actually useful about their stuff. /s Sigh. Their transformation into a snowflake oriented gadget company is complete, methinks. The accusations of so many years (Apple is a toy!) have turned out to be true.