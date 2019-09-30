Snoopy in Space And Other Kids Shows Arriving on Apple TV+

As the launch of Apple TV+ gets ever closer, we are seeing more and more trailers for shows. Having previously focussed on high-end productions like The Morning Show, For All Mankind, and See, Apple is now promoting its offerings for children. Three new trailers dropped at the end of last week.

Snoopy in Space

Snoopy really wants to be an astronaut, but he fails the test. Undeterred, Charlie Brown and the gang help everyone’s favorite dog fulfill his dream.

Ghostwriter

A ghost is haunting a local bookstore. Then it releases fictional characters into the real world. A group of kids comes together to solve the mystery and help the ghost resolve its unfinished business.

Helpsters

The Helpsters are muppet-like monsters. They can solve any problem – all they need is a plan.

All these kids shows arrive on Apple TV+ when the service launches on November 1.