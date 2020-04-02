Spotify Finally Works With Siri on The Apple Watch

Spotify will now work with Siri on the Apple Watch. At last. The music-streaming service updated its app to bring this feature to devices running watchOS 6 (via 9to5 Mac).

Hey Siri, Play Music on Spotify

The release notes for the update on the iOS App Store said:

Bug fixes and improvements in this version include: Version 1.0 of Spotify via Siri on Apple Watch (watchOS 6+ is available for your enjoyment.

The notes also described some of the ways this feature works. For instance, you can say “Hey Siri, play music on Spotify.” Indeed, you can make plenty of other similar queries. You just have to end with “on Spotify” for the command to work. WatchOS was the last platform waiting for this integration. The music streaming service already worked with Siri on the iPhone, iPad, CarPlay, and AirPods. It could also be used on the HomePod by using AirPlay.