Sprint will Launch a 5G Samsung Phone in Summer 2019

Sprint’s Third 5G Device

Sprint will release a 5G connected Samsung smartphone this summer – the third 5G connected device it has announced. The Samsung phone will have dual-mode connectivity, allowing it to access both Sprint’s LTE and 5G networks. The cellular provider said the device will work on its 2.5 GHz, 1.9 GHz Spectrum and its 800 Mhz spectrum bands, as well as other LTE spectrum bands for roaming.

Dr. John Saw, Sprint’s Chief Technology Officer, said: “Samsung is one of our key 5G network infrastructure Massive MIMO [Massive In Massive Out] providers, so we are delighted that they will also deliver one of our first 5G smartphones, putting blazing fast connectivity right into our customers’ hands.”

The Battle to be First

Sprint plans to launch its mobile 5G network in nine major U.S. cities during the first half of 2019. Those cities are Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. In December 2018, Verizon revealed that it intends to release 5G Smartphones in the U.S. during the first half of 2019.