Apple is welcoming 2019 with some iTunes movie deals, including the Superman 80th Anniversary Collection for US$40 (regular US$70).

[5 Fitness Apps to Help you Keep that New Year’s Resolution]

Movie Deals

Superman 80th Anniversary 8-Film Collection: US$40

Back to the Future: US$10

The Princess Bride: US$10

Austin Powers 3-Film Collection: US$15

Alien 4-Film Collection: US$20

Pete’s Dragon: US$10

Five Dollar Deals

[iPhone XR was a Christmas Best Seller]