USB-C Cables Could Get Built-In Security

USB-C cables could soon come with built-in security thanks to the newly-launched USB Type-C Authentication Program [PDF]. This will offer protection against malicious devices.

[5 iPhone XS USB-C Accessories For Your Charging Needs]

Secure USB-C Cables

The program defines an optimal cryptographic authentication protocol. Any system that uses this protocol will be able to confirm if a USB-C port or cable is authentic as soon as a connection is made.

It sounds similar to Apple’s Made for iPhone (MFi) cables and chargers. It’s a certification manufacturers have to meet. An MFI Certified product means it’s safe for your iOS device. Non-MFi cables can sometimes be dangerous knock-offs that can damage devices.

Right now the program is a recommendation rather than a rule. But now that iPad Pros have USB-C charging, and maybe even future iPhones, it might be good to make it a rule.

[Third Party Lightning to USB-C Cables Arriving Early 2019]