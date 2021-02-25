Retail giant Target announced on Thursday that it plans to add an Apple shopping experience for customers. It debuts first online and will roll out to certain retail locations this month, and additional locations this fall.

Target Apple Shopping Experience

The new shopping destination offers an even easier way to shop for Apple products at Target by bringing these products and accessories together in one space that has been designed for guests to experience new products through demonstrations and knowledgeable Target Tech Consultants, who will receive specialized training from Apple.

Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target:

Apple products are popular with Target’s guests, and this new, dedicated shopping experience offers enhanced service and expanded offerings, building on our strength as a go-to destination for electronics. This new model was created with Target’s guests in mind, and we’ll continue to learn and enhance the experience through future rollouts later this year.

Target Retail Locations

These Target stores will be the first to get Apple shopping:

T2180 (Monticello, MN)

T0324 (San Jose, CA)

T1397 (Oklahoma City, OK)

T2516 (Allen, TX)

T1766 (Hurst, TX)

T1797 (Austin, TX)

T1032 (Irving, TX)

T1354 (San Antonio, TX)

T0687 (Gainesville, FL)

T1790 (Orlando, FL)

T1820 (Clearwater, FL)

T2848 (Miami, FL)

T1159 (North Wales, PA)

T2764 (Newark, DE)

T1266 (Woburn, MA)

T1532 (Nashua, NH)

T1915 (Latham, NY)

Other stores will be included this year and beyond.