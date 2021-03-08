Apple TV+ hit comedy Ted Lasso scored a clean sweep of wins at the Critics Choice Awards 2021 on Sunday. It won in the Best Comedy Series category, with Jason Sudeikis named Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Hannah Waddingham winning Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

‘Ted Lasso’ Stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham Add to Apple TV+ Critics Choice Awards Haul

His Ted Lasso win is the first time Mr. Sudeikis, who is an executive producer on the show as well as playing the title character, has been nominated and won at the Critics Choice awards. Ms. Waddingham plays Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond who hires the small-town football coach to leader her Premier League soccer team. Apple TV+ documentaries Boys State and Beastie Boys Story won the Critics Choice Awards for Best Political Documentary and Best Music Documentary, respectively, in November 2020.

Indeed, the Critics Choice Awards have become something of a landmark for Apple TV+ content. It was at those awards a year ago that Apple TV+ picked up its first win, as The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup was named Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Following the latest wins, Apple has received 297 awards nominations and accolades, and 78 award wins since the TV+ streaming service launched globally in November 2019.