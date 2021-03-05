Apple announced on Friday that it plans to renew unscripted series “Dear…” for a second season on Apple TV+. Season one featured people like Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird, and others.
Dear…Season 2
“Dear…” season 2 will premiere globally later in 2021. Each episode highlights internally recognized leaders. These will include:
- Academy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis
- Multi-platinum recording artist, actress and producer Selena Gomez
- Two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, New York Times best-selling author and activist Jane Fonda
- Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay
- Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter
- Former Vogue creative director and journalist Andre Leon Talley
- Golden Globe and SAG Award winner, and Emmy Award-nominated actress Sandra Oh
- Renowned waterman Laird Hamilton
- The NBA’s all-time leading scorer and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
The series is produced by R.J. Cutler with Jane Cha, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson and Donny Jackson. Matador Content, a Boat Rocker Company, produces the series for Apple.