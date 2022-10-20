The Sims 4 Becomes Free to Play on macOS Via Origin

Popular life simulator The Sims 4 is now available to play for all Mac owners. Eight years after its launch, the game can now be played for free on macOS via Origin.

EA Announces Free-to-Play The Sims 4 for macOS

Electronic Arts recently announced that The Sims 4 base game is available for all players to download on Mac, for free, via Origin starting October 18. For those who are unaware, Origin is a digital distribution platform developed by EA to allow purchasing and playing of its video games on various operating systems.

EA Play and EA Play Pro members will also receive an upgraded experience as member-only bundles of The Sims 4 have been added to the Play List. The Sims 4 EA Play Edition includes The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion Pack. On the other hand, the EA Play Pro Edition includes both the Get To Work Expansion Pack and Toddler Stuff Pack.

Play the Game, Earn the Desert LuxeKit

EA also announced that all players who bought The Sims 4 base game will soon receive the Desert LuxeKit as a gift. This kit lets Sims relax in their modern oasis with luxurious indoor and outdoor furniture. The natural landscape of the southwestern desert and materials like stone and wood inspired the LuxeKit expansion pack. Players who would like to redeem the kit can do so by simply logging into the game. The kit will be available on the main menu.

Minimum Requirements to Play The Sims 4 on Mac

Any modern Mac can run the game. But to be sure, EA said that at least the following minimum requirements should be met:

OS: OS X 10.11 El Capitan. Metal required.

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz Processor or better.

Memory: At least 4GB.

Hard Drive: At least 15 GB of free space with at least 1 GB additional space for custom content and saved games.

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680, AMD Radeon RX 560 or better.

Input: Keyboard and mouse.

Recommended Requirements for Enhance Gaming Experience

For a better playing experience, EA also recommended the following requirements:

OS: OS X 10.11 El Capitan or later

CPU: Intel Core i5 or better

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680, AMD Radeon RX 560 or better

8GB of RAM

18GB of free storage

Editor’s Note: The Sims 4 is also compatible with M1-based Macs, using the Rosetta 2 compatibility layer.

Do you play The Sims 4 on other platforms or just on your Mac? Let us know about your playing experience and whether it’s worth checking out.