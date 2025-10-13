Tim Cook confirms iPhone Air coming to China next week

Apple finally moves to close a key gap in its 2025 lineup with iPhone Air. You get preorders this Friday in mainland China, with deliveries starting next week. The timing signals confidence after months of regulatory uncertainty around eSIM in the market.

Tim Cook announced the dates directly on Weibo, providing the clearest signal yet of readiness. He said preorders open Friday, October 17 at 9 a.m. for mainland customers. He added that shipments begin Wednesday, October 22, ending a quiet but significant delay.

Apple previously positioned iPhone Air for a broad September rollout, then revised plans for China. The company faced regulatory issues tied to the eSIM-only design, which complicated approvals. China remained listed as a launch market initially, then shifted to the uncertain column.

Why it was on hold

China remains one of Apple’s most important regions in terms of capitalization. We are yet to see whether an eSIM-only iPhone can win over users who prefer physical SIMs. Carrier readiness and retail education now matter as much as the product itself.

The dates also land before Apple’s October 30 earnings call, which shapes investor narratives globally. The quarter technically ends September 30, limiting immediate revenue impact from China shipments. Analysts will still press for early reads on demand and activation trends.

A short preorder window tests Apple’s logistics and marketing precision under real constraints this cycle. You should expect an intense channel coordination, visible carrier messaging, and strong focus on migration support. Clear instructions around eSIM setup will reduce miscommunication for first-time users in China.

iPhone 17 models sold briskly elsewhere, creating headroom for a mid-cycle China push. You will see Apple treat iPhone Air as a fast follower that completes the family. If early sell-through looks healthy, Apple gains leverage heading into the holiday quarter.

This launch closes a narrative loop that began with an ambitious global promise. You now have official dates with confirmation, and a market test ahead. Now all is up to the customers activating eSIMs across China.