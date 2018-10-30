Today at Apple Update: 60 New Sessions and Labs

At the Apple event today, a major non-hardware announcement involved a Today at Apple update. Head of Apple retail Angela Ahrendts took to the stage with the details.
Today at Apple Update
Today at Apple sessions are hosted by special store employees called Creative Pros, with some kind of educational background in a skill like photography, programming, art, and music. Some of the new sessions will be:
- Video Lab – Small Screen Magic Co-created with Zach King
- Photo Lab for Kids – Fun Family Portraits
- Design Lab – Drawing Treehouses Co-created with Foster + Partners
- Video Lab – Color and Mood with Final Cut Pro
- Music Lab – Advanced Beat Making with Logic Pro
- Photo Lab for Teachers– Creating Photo Essays
- Coding Skills – Sensor Arcade Challenge
- Art Skills – Sketching Ideas in Notes
- App Lab for Teachers – App Design & Prototyping
- Video Walk – Capturing Cinematic Shots
- Video Walk– Manipulating Time
- Art Skills – Getting Started with Procreate
- Photo Walk – Taking Portraits on Location
- Music Lab – Advanced Beat Making with Logic Pro
- Art Lab for Kids – Make Your Own Emoji
- Music Lab for Kids – Making a Theme Song
- Art Skills – Perspective with Morpholio Trace
- Health & Fitness Walk – Staying Motivated Co-Created with Jeanette Jenkins
- Video Lab for Teachers – Class Projects with Clips
- Music Lab – Beat Making Co-created with Swizz Beatz
- Music Walk – Creating Soundscapes with GarageBand
- Photo Skills – Lenses, Tripods, & More for iPhone
- Music Lab for Teachers – Telling Stories with GarageBand
The Apple Store app will also get a new section around Today at Apple, and it will start to suggest sessions for you based on the products you buy.
