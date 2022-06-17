TP-Link Kasa Begins Offering HomeKit Support

TP-Link’s Kasa smart home productts have typically supported Google and Alexa, but not HomeKit. That may be changing. TP-Link has recently began shipping smart plugs in the U.S. that integrate with Apple’s smart home ecosystem. The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim is available in 4-packs now, with 2-packs due to ship later in 2022.

Bringing Support for Kasa Smart Control to HomeKit

The first product the company has shipped with HomeKit support, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim offers a simple way to begin making your home smarter. You can plug in any device, like a lamp or coffee maker, to the plug to make it smart.

That means you can operate the light or other accessory from your device using voice commands or an app. You can also create automations to switch the accessory on or off under certain conditions. In the past, even that was limited to Alexa or the Hey Google assistant.

Now, the plugs also support HomeKit. This means you can add the smart plugs to the Home app on your iPhone. It also opens up the opportunity to control the plugs remotely, if you have a HomeKit hub like a HomePod or Apple TV.

Monitor Your Device’s Energy Usage with Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim

On top of bringing HomeKit support to its product family, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim also helps monitor your device’s power usage. In real-time, the plugs sends data to your smart home controllers letting you keep track of exactly how much electricity that lamp uses.

Other features include grouping, so you can have one button or voice command control several of your smart plugs at once. With the built-in Away Mode in the Kasa Smart app, you can program lights to turn on and off at random intervals while you’re on vacation. This helps give the impression you’re home, even while you’re away.

One thing I’ve found about smart plugs is that they often keep you from being able to use adjacent plugs in your electrical outlet. The smart plugs are often so tall the other outlet is blocked off. Kasa’s new design for its smart plug is smaller, leaving that extra socket open for use.

The latest Kasa smart plug, offering HomeKit support, is listed as model EP25, so make sure you purchase that one. It’s currently available at a MSRP of $49.99 for a 4-pack. In 4Q22, a 2-pack will sell via Amazon with an MSRP of $29.99.