Twelve South announced the launch of its newest product on Wednesday. Called the HoverBar Duo, it’s an adjustable iPad stand (or iPhone stand) to use your device in hands-free mode in the kitchen, office, or other areas of your home. It’s available to purchase for US$79.99.

HoverBar Duo

The unique part of the product is the option to use a weighted stand or a desk clamp so you can attach it to a variety of surfaces.

iPad Clip Maximum Width: 217mm (8.5 inches)

iPad Clip Minimum Height: 127mm (5 inches)

Shelf Clamp Maximum Width: 34mm (1.4 inches)

Shelf Clamp Minimum Width: 10mm (0.4 inches)

Use the flexible arm stand to hold iPad flat to capture your hands drawing or crafting. Set the stand on a table for a guitar lesson. Clamp HoverBar on a workbench to make a “how to” video or set the stand on the floor to capture your TikTok dance moves.