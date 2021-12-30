TwelveSouth’s Happy New Gear Sale Could Save You a Bundle

For many of us, the holiday season means new Apple devices to kit out with accessories. One of the best and most elegant sources of cases, stands, wired or wireless chargers, and more is offering huge savings to ring in the new year. Check out TwelveSouth’s Happy New Gear Sale.

20 Percent Site-Wide Savings

Whether you need a new case for your iPhone 13 Pro or a riser to elevate your new iMac, TwelveSouth has a solution. We’ve talked about these accessories before, plenty of times. They’re always well-designed, long-lasting, and elegant.

One of my favorites is the BookBook for iPhone. The vintage leather wallet case is a real eye-catcher. Many times, I’ve had people ask me if my encased iPhone was a tiny Bible, which is just hilarious and cool. Thanks to the Happy New Gear Sale, you can pick up one of these bad boys for just $56.

The Curve Riser is another great choice. This desktop stand for your iMac or monitor brings your display to a more comfortable viewing level, and it also includes an integrated storage shelf. The black metal finish is understated, but still elegant. With the 20 percent discount from TwelveSouth’s sale, you can have this stand for just $64.

The Happy New Gear Sale

Those are just two of the great options you might pick from. TwelveSouth offers many more great accessories for just about every Apple device. Whether you want to protect your AirPods case, have a better USB charging brick, or beef up your cable management game, TwelveSouth has you covered.

This end of year sale lasts until 11:59pm EST on Dec. 31, 2021. It’s important to note that the discounted prices will show up at checkout. You’ll get 20 percent off all the prices you see, and TwelveSouth offers free ground shipping for orders over $50.

Head on over to TwelveSouth.com and load up that shopping cart.