Twitter Client Aviary 2 Brings Completely Reworked App to Users

In 2020, developer Shihab Mehboob released the first version of Aviary, a Twitter client for macOS, iOS and watchOS. During this time, the app has seen numerous updates and several new features.

Now, Mehboob is releasing the second version of Aviary, which has been completely reworked from the ground up. Of course, it still includes versions for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

The original Aviary brought a host of unique features. For example, Aviary features a completely customizable interface featuring haptic feedback. Additionally, the iPad version also takes advantage of larger screens, and even features PencilKit support, allowing users to make drawings and tweet them directly from the app.

For Aviary 2, Mahboob included even more unique features within the App. Likely the most useful new features is the ability to share tweets as images. This allows users to easily publish them to image- or video-only platforms such as Instagram or TikTok without the need to take a screenshot. Additionally, users can also customize these images by changing the layout, font, size, background and more.

Another new features allows the option to set a delay time as to when tweets are actually published. Acting as a means to “Undo Tweets”, the delay can be anywhere from five second to a full minute. This allows users to potentially rethink what they want to say, or perhaps not say it at all.

Aviary 2 also features new widgets, which allows users to see new tweets directly from the iPhone and iPad Home Screen. Additionally, Aviary 2 also provides powerful filters based on words, hashtags, users, Twitter apps and clients, media, quoted content, retweets and more. For the iPad, users can also add more columns for information, should they choose to.

Lastly, in terms of new features, Aviary 2 also provides a Picture-in-Picture window that floats over other apps. This allows users to watch certain tweets as they work on other projects. The redone Aviary also supports Twitter hashtags, Siri Shortcuts, biometric lock, polls, lists, trends, hidden replies, dark mode, custom icons, Safari extension and push notifications.

There is also a new business model arriving with Aviary 2. While the first was a one-time purchase, Aviary 2 is switching to a subscription model. Currently the monthly subscription goes for $1.99 and $15.49 annually. Users may also purchase a lifetime license for $49.99.

Aviary 2 is currently available on the Apple App Store. Users can use the app on all supported devices through iCloud.

Are you excited for Aviary 2? Any new features you’re looking forward to? Let us know in the comments.