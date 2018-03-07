UnitedHealthcare Insurance Gives Away Apple Watch Series 3

UnitedHealthcare insurance company is integrating the Apple Watch in its UnitedHealthcare Motion digital wellness program. The program gives people access to fitness trackers and lets customers earn up to US$1000/year if they meet daily walking goals (via CNET).

UnitedHealthcare Insurace

The company is offering customers an Apple Series 3 virtually free, and it will let people earn up to US$1000 toward medical bills after the cost of the watch. UnitedHealthcare shared the news yesterday at HIMSS, which is a health conference in Las Vegas.

After paying tax and shipping, anyone enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Motion can get an Apple Watch Series 3 and have the option to apply earnings from the program toward buying the device. After that, their earnings are deposited into their health savings account or health reimbursement account to help cover out-of-pocket medical expenses.

The walking goal is based on frequency, intensity, and tenacity. Frequency means walking at least 500 steps within seven minutes six times a day; intensity means walking 3,000 steps within 30 minutes; and tenacity means walking a total of 10,000 steps per day. If customers meet these goals they can fully own the watch in six months.

The goals are built into the UnitedHealthcare insurance app called Motion, and it integrates with HealthKit. The new program is rolling out to a limited amount of users starting this July. A full release will be available later this year.