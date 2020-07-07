US Considers Banning Chinese Apps Like TikTok

During an interview with Fox News, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is considering banning Chinese social media apps like TikTok (via CNN).

TikTok Ban

Tensions are rising between China and other countries. In June, the Indian government banned about 60 Chinese apps, including TikTok, over border disputes.

Last week, a feature in iOS 14 revealed that TikTok was spying on your keystrokes, and security/privacy issues like that with Chinese apps left the government concerned. Mr. Pompeo said that people should only download the app “if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

On the other said, TikTok said that it has never shared user data with the Chinese government, and wouldn’t do so if asked.