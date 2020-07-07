Apple Extends App Store Connect API Capabilities

Apple is extending the capabilities of the App Store Connect API for developers, a move that follows its redesign of the Connect website in June.

The new capabilities give developers more flexibility to automate and customize their workflows.

Build and maintain your App Store product page by uploading and managing assets like screenshots, app previews, app description, and more.

Create new versions of your app, set up pre-orders, manage phased releases for version updates, and submit your app to App Review.

Monitor app performance indicators by downloading power and performance metrics and diagnostics logs.

Manage additional resources associated with your developer account, such as unified software signing certificates, multiplatform App IDs, and capabilities.

It’s a REST API that lets you perform tasks other than the ones mentioned above, like app management, set app pricing and availability, manage bundle IDs, manage beta testing through TestFlight, and more.