VIOFO announced on Tuesday the release of its P800 1080p webcam plus microphone combo, and it comes with a privacy cover built into it.

VIOFO P800

This webcam offers 1080p 30fps through a 90° wide angle lens on an adjustable 350° rotating stand. Built-in goal stereo cameras are great for gaming, video calls, and streaming video. The webcam also comes with a removable privacy cover which shields the web camera lens when not in use, preventing third-parties from spying to provide peace of mind. It also protects the camera lens from finger prints, scratches and dirt particles.

The camera is ready to set up immediately because it doesn’t require special software or divers. The P800 webcam is fully compatible with most systems and software including Windows 7, 8, 10 and above, macOS 10.6 and above and Android 5.0 or any higher version. It’s available on Amazon for US$44.88.