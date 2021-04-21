Timed with Apple’s spring event on Tuesday, the group behind REvil ransomware claims to have secret device schematics hacked from Quanta Computer (via The Record).

Apple Product Plans

Quanta Computer is one of the suppliers that assemble Apple products based on product designs and schematics. The team posted a message on the dark web said that Quanta refused to pay the ransom demand to get the data back. Now the group is going after Apple.

They posted 21 screenshots that show MacBook schematics and threatened to publish new ones every day until either Apple or Quanta paid the ransom. A source said they asked for US$50 million.

Our team is negotiating the sale of large quantities of confidential drawings and gigabytes of personal data with several major brands. We recommend that Apple buy back the available data by May 1.

The report says that so far the screenshots don’t appear to contain sensitive or secret information beyond standard assembly instructions and other technical details.

Featured Image Credit: The Record