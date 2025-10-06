visionOS 26.1 beta 2 now available for developers

Apple released visionOS 26.1 beta 2 for developers on October 6. You can install build 23N5028e on Vision Pro today. Apple aligned the second-beta wave across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, so you test fixes across the stack without guessing where a regression starts. This release targets stability and developer tuning, not headline features.

What you can test today

Treat 26.1 beta 2 as a polish pass on the 26 cycle. Expect bug fixes, performance tweaks, and API refinements that make existing spatial apps feel steadier. Apple posts full notes to registered developers, so read them before you ship a build to internal testers.

On Vision Pro, open Settings. Tap General, then Software Update. Select Beta Updates, sign in with your developer Apple ID, and install. Back up your device before you proceed.

Use Xcode 26.1 beta 2 to build and validate against the latest SDK. Align your toolchain with the OS beta to reproduce crashes cleanly and spot UI regressions early. This keeps your pipeline predictable when Apple finalizes 26.1.

Context and feature backdrop

If you come from the public 26 release, remember the larger shifts already in play: anchored widgets, richer 3D Safari behaviors, and new spatial accessories support. Version 26.1 continues that groundwork by smoothing edges for developers and early adopters. Install on a secondary device, read the notes, and file Feedback reports as you go. You keep your app ready for the 26.1 public window by staying in lockstep now.