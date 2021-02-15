Apple released watchOS 7.3.1 on Monday. It’s a relatively minor update that aims to remove an issue that stops the Apple Watch Series 5 and SE from charging when in Power Reserve mode.

watchOS 7.3.1 Available Now

To get the update, open the Watch app on your iPhone then go to General > Software Update. To install it, your Apple Watch Series 5 or SE needs to have at least 50 percent battery be on a charger. watchOS 7.3 itself only came out a couple of weeks ago, and this update will only be available to those with devices affected by the charging issue.

Apple Offering Free Repairs if Update Doesn’t Fis Issue

Apple is offering a free repair to users if the watchOS 7.3.1 update doesn’t fix the charging issue, MacRumors reported. A support document insists the issue itself affected “a very small number of customers.”

[Updated with information regarding free repairs.]