Apple released watchOS 7.5 alongside iOS 14.6 on Monday. It brings support for subscriptions in Podcasts to the wearable.

watchOS 7.5 With Podcast Subscriptions Support Available to Install

As well as Podcast subscription support, watchOS 7.5 includes support for the ECG in Malaysia and Peru for users with an Apple Watch Series 4 or later. It also brings irregular heart rhythm notifications to those countries. To install it, open the Watch app on an iPhone running iOS 14.6 with which the Apple Watch is synced. Tap Software Update > Install.

macOS Big Sur 11.4 was also released.