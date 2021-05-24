Along with its other operating systems, Apple on Monday released macOS Big Sur 11.4, brining similar features like support for Apple Podcasts Subscriptions.
macOS Big Sur 11.4
You can download the update in System Preferences > Software Update. Here are the release notes:
- Apple Podcasts subscriptions are available for purchase via monthly and annual subscriptions. Channels group together collections of shows from podcast creators.
- Bookmarks in Safari may get reordered or moved into a folder that can appear hidden
- Certain websites may not display correctly after your Mac wakes from sleep
- Keywords may not be included when exporting a photo from the Photos app
- Preview may become unresponsive when searching PDF documents
- 16-inch MacBook may become unresponsive when playing Civilization VI