Apple released iOS 14.6 on Tuesday which includes support for Apple Card Family, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, updates to AirTag and Find My, a new Accessibility feature, and various smaller improvements.
iOS 14.6
You can update your iPhone and iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Here are the release notes:
- Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group
- Apple Card Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together
- Subscription support for podcast channels and individual shows
- AirTag and Find My Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories
- AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device
- Accessibility: Voice Control users can unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice
- This release also fixes the following issues: Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch. Reminders may appear as blank lines. Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings. Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call. iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup