WhatsApp finally rolls out Passkeys support for iPhones

Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp is stepping up security for iPhone users with the introduction of passkeys, per a recent announcement on X. More importantly, it comes hot on the heels of Android debut around six months ago, and now the feature has finally made it to iOS users.

Passkeys are modern-day password replacements that are considered more secure and reliable than traditional authentication methods. A few key advantages come with the feature, including enhanced security by requiring physical access to the device. Plus, it kills SMS passcodes (like One Time Passwords or OTPs), storing authentication on the device. WhatsApp says passkeys are “a more secure way to login.”

“Passkey verification will make logging back into WhatsApp easier and more secure. We’re excited to launch this on WhatsApp and give users an added layer of security,” a spokesperson shared in a statement with Engadget.

And now WhatsApp is finally bringing the feature to iPhone users. You will soon be able to use passkeys as it is rolling out and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. So, keep checking. Once the feature is available, head to your WhatsApp Settings > Account > Passkeys.

Once you activate the passkey verification, you can log in using biometric methods such as Face ID or Touch ID (depending on iPhone model), or your phone’s passcode like PIN. Before this, one had to rely on OTPs or authentication codes, which were tedious and more prone to phishing, but not anymore.

Interestingly, Apple has long supported passkey verifications since 2022, for devices running iOS 16 or later, iPadOS 16 or later, and macOS Ventura or later. Popular apps such as Google, PayPal, X, TikTok, etc. already support passkeys on iOS, and now WhatsApp is joining them. We might see more apps supporting passkey verification on iPhones in the coming time.

Source